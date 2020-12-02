Fifth generation merchants sell up to Huws Gray

Uriah Woodhead & Son had been family run for 154 years

Huws Gray has taken over Bradford-based Uriah Woodhead & Son, and its sister branch, Nelsons of Keighley.

Uriah Woodhead & Son has been serving Bradford’s builders since 1866, run by five generations of the same family. Over the past couple of years it has been losing money. In 2018, turnover of £7m generated an operating loss of £200,000.

Matthew Owen, head of acquisitions for Huws Gray, said: “The acquisition of Uriah Woodhead & Son and its sister branch, Nelsons of Keighley, marks our commitment to grow Huws Gray in West Yorkshire and beyond. We are truly optimistic for what the future holds and excited to acquire a company whose history, reputation and great customer service is at the forefront of what they do.”

Paul Jaggar, director of Uriah Woodhead & Son, added: “We are pleased to be the latest acquisition by Huws Gray. The company is very well known and respected in the industry for their expertise and service. With their passion and vision, we know that they will drive the business forward and that the future looks really exciting for all those involved.”

This acquisition comes just weeks after Huws Gray’s purchase of Milford Building Supplies in Leeds.

Huws Gray was established in 1990 as a single store in Anglesey and has grown primarily through acquisitions – including Shropshire Building Supplies, James Wilby Builders Merchants and Ridgeons Building & Timber Merchants in 2018. The latter now trades as Huws Gray Ridgeons across the east of England.

Huws Gray remains majority owned by its management team, headed by John Llewelyn Jones and Terry Owen.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk