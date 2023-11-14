Final phase of Wantage link road starts

With early phase earthworks completed in October 2023, two weeks ahead of schedule, main works have now begun.

Known as the Wantage Eastern Link Road (WELR), the new road will connect the A417 (east of Wantage) with the A338 (north of Wantage). It will also provide direct access onto both the A338 and A417 for the Kingsgrove housing development.

The WELR scheme is being delivered in three sections. Sections one and two, the eastern and western arms of the road, have been delivered and funded by St Modwen, developer of the Kingsgrove housing development. The final section, section three, is the middle section linking the eastern and western arms. This is being constructed by Galliford Try on behalf of Oxfordshire County Council.

Section one is now complete and section two is nearing full completion. The construction works for section three will last until summer 2024, which is when the entire route is expected to fully open for all traffic.

