Financial support for businesses – what's available

SCHEME ELIGIBILITY SUMMARY

Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) reclaim Employers with fewer than 250 employees on 28 February 2020 Claim back up to two weeks SSP per employee who is absent due to Covid-19.

Maintain records of absence. No GP fit note required.

Repayment mechanism not yet in place. Commences as soon as the legislation is in place.

VAT deferral for three months All UK businesses VAT payments will not need to be made between 20 March and 30 June 2020.

Continue to account for VAT on eligible goods & services. Deferred VAT will be due by April 2021. No penalites or interest will be charged. Vat refunds will paid as normal.

No application required to benefit from deferral.



Time to Pay – Tax Service Businesses that pay tax to the UK government and cannot pay a current tax bill Arranged on a case by case basis for current or imminent tax payments.

Call HMRC on 0800 0159 559

Income Tax deferral Self-employed workers Income Tax self-assessment payments due on 31 July 2020 will be deferred until 31 January 2021

Business rates holiday Retail, hospitality and leisure sector businesses in England No action required. Will be applied to Council Tax bill in April 2020 (your bill may have to be reissued). Calculate the value of this benefit

Cash grant Retail, hospitality and leisure sector businesses in England No action required. Local authorities will notify businesses. Available for each different property dependant on rateable value:

• Rateable value under £15,000 eligible for £10,000

• Rateable value between £15,001- £51,000 eligible for £25,000

Small Business Grant Scheme Small businesses that occupy property and receive Small Business Rate Relief (SBBR), Rural Rate Relieve (RRR), or Tapered Relief in England No action required. Local authorities will contact businesses.

One-off grant of £10,000. Scheme not yet in place

Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan (CBIL) UK businesses with a turnover of less than £45 million per year which meet British Business Bank eligibility criteria Available from 23 March. Loans of up to £5 million, 12 months interest free. Apply through your current bank or an accredited lender.