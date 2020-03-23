Financial support for businesses – what's available

|SCHEME
|ELIGIBILITY
|SUMMARY
|Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) reclaim
|Employers with fewer than 250 employees on 28 February 2020
|Claim back up to two weeks SSP per employee who is absent due to Covid-19.
Maintain records of absence. No GP fit note required.
Repayment mechanism not yet in place. Commences as soon as the legislation is in place.
|VAT deferral for three months
|All UK businesses
|VAT payments will not need to be made between 20 March and 30 June 2020.
Continue to account for VAT on eligible goods & services. Deferred VAT will be due by April 2021. No penalites or interest will be charged. Vat refunds will paid as normal.
No application required to benefit from deferral.
|Time to Pay – Tax Service
|Businesses that pay tax to the UK government and cannot pay a current tax bill
|
Arranged on a case by case basis for current or imminent tax payments.
|Income Tax deferral
|Self-employed workers
|Income Tax self-assessment payments due on 31 July 2020 will be deferred until 31 January 2021
|Business rates holiday
|Retail, hospitality and leisure sector businesses in England
|
No action required. Will be applied to Council Tax bill in April 2020 (your bill may have to be reissued).
|Cash grant
|Retail, hospitality and leisure sector businesses in England
|No action required. Local authorities will notify businesses. Available for each different property dependant on rateable value:
• Rateable value under £15,000 eligible for £10,000
• Rateable value between £15,001- £51,000 eligible for £25,000
|Small Business Grant Scheme
|Small businesses that occupy property and receive Small Business Rate Relief (SBBR), Rural Rate Relieve (RRR), or Tapered Relief in England
|No action required. Local authorities will contact businesses.
One-off grant of £10,000. Scheme not yet in place
|Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan (CBIL)
|UK businesses with a turnover of less than £45 million per year which meet British Business Bank eligibility criteria
|Available from 23 March. Loans of up to £5 million, 12 months interest free. Apply through your current bank or an accredited lender.
|Covid-19 Corporate Financing Facility
|All UK businesses
|Available from 23 March. Purchase Commercial Paper (CP) during a defined period each business day.
Businesses do not have to have previously issued CP.
Available from the Bank of England
