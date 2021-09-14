FinRock21 the unmissable virtual event from Finning this October

FinRock21 is a brand-new, stunning, one-of-a-kind virtual event, combining the discovery of new, cutting-edge innovations, with expert advice and the excitement of never-before-seen content in a fully interactive, virtual world and our very own TV studio.

Visitors will be able to walk around our virtual expo, exploring rich, immersive, multi-media zones each offering something different. Discover a wealth of original Finning and Caterpillar content, all from the comfort of your office, home, or on the move. All you need is a computer or smartphone, an internet connection and a love of discovery and adventure!

And you can register completely free of charge here now:

An experience like no other!

Get instantly transported into our virtual world on Finning Island to experience the latest in Cat machines in the Finning Interactive Showroom. Get sneak previews of new, exciting technologies in the Tech & Innovation Zone (including products in development and due for launch in the next 12 months).

Enjoy behind the scenes tours of our branches across the UK & Ireland. Explore the Finning Experience to learn about Finning’s 85+ year history, and discover opportunities to become part of the Finning team and our future in our Careers Zone!

Plus, you can watch our ‘How To’ videos to learn how to get even more from your Cat machines and equipment, and discover our Added Value Service area to hear what we’re doing to help our customers grow their businesses, large and small, across the region.

Get helpful advice from the experts

At FinRock21 you can even talk to the experts in our topic-specific drop-in rooms, or start a live chat with anyone at the event! Whether you want to talk 1-2-1 on video, phone or text, to a product or business specialist, you’ll be able to get all your Finning, Cat machines and Cat Finance questions answered (and even catch up with friends in our Networking area!).

Grab your special show only deals

Finally, you’ll have the opportunity to grab a range of special ‘show-only’ deals and offers, making a trip to Finning Island even more worthwhile, so register for free today here:

Coming to you live!

And as if all that wasn’t enough, we’ll also be broadcasting live from the stunning FINROCK TV LIVE studio, with a range of live presentations and entertainment throughout the day; hear from a team of experts and wider industry influencers on a huge variety of topics shaping the sectors we serve. PLUS put your questions to FINROCK21’s special studio guests.

Competitions and challenges*

You can also win big at FINROCK21, with our Treasure Hunt for a pair of VIP, all expenses paid tickets to Malaga, Spain to visit the Caterpillar Demonstration Centre**. Plus there are art competitions for younger members of the Finning community, and crazy operator challenges to enter.

Do FINROCK21 your way!

The unmissable FinRock21 runs from 10am to 4pm on the 21st October 2021 at the virtual Finning Island at finrock21. com, and it’s completely free of charge to be a part of this incredible event.

Feel free to stay for the whole day or dip in and out as your diary allows.

And we promise, no dull conference calls, PowerPoints or webinars!

Register today for your free place at FINROCK21 and we look forward to welcoming you to FINROCK21 at Finning Island

*Competition Ts & Cs apply.

**Once Covid-19 travel restrictions allow.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk