Fire rips through 48-storey Sharjah tower

The fire in Al the Nahda area was reported just after 9pm yesterday (5th May) and civil defence teams from Samnan, Mina and Al Nahda rushed to the scene.

A statement from the Sharjah government said that the teams were able to control the fire and evacuate the tower, ensuring the safety of residents.

Seven people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

