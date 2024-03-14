First Chinese telehandlers arrive in the UK

Sany telehandlers

Sany said that the launch of its telehandlers in the UK demonstrated its commitment to further expanding its footprint here.

The first two machines to launch in the series are the STH1440 (14-metre reach) and the STH1840 (18 metres), with a seven-metre variant planned for release later this year.

There are described as “designed to maximise the return on investment”.

Sany telehandlers have three steering modes – two-wheel, four-wheel and crab – and a German-designed ROPS/FOPS cab.

A load management system monitors the load of the machine to prevent instability and when carrying loads will limit speeds for safety and improved load retention. Also included is a reversing camera with distance sensor (automatically activated when the reverse gear is engaged), a safety switch that prevents any vehicle movement when the operator is not seated, as well as hose burst safety check valves fitted on all lift cylinders stopping collapse in the event of a failure or damage.

Standard features include proportional single lever control with auto rpm, air-conditioning, radio with Bluetooth and USB connector, heated rear screen, sunblind, storage compartments and cup/bottle holders.

Phil Boddy, European telehandler product manager at Sany, said: "We are thrilled to introduce our range of telehandlers to the UK market, representing a significant milestone in Sany's expansion strategy. With our unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, we are confident that Sany telehandlers will set new benchmarks for performance, safety and operator comfort, empowering our customers to achieve greater success in their operations."

All Sany telehandlers are registered and protected with the CESAR Datatag Scheme and CESAR ECV for verification of emissions category. They also come with a three-year / 3,000-hour warranty.

