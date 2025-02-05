First Jaso J390 cranes enter the UK

Jaso J390 Low Top tower cranes building the Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff

Falcon Tower Crane Services erected its four new Jaso J390 Low Top tower cranes in Cardiff over the back end of last year. They are helping Kajima and Sacyr build the new £885m Velindre Cancer Centre. The tower cranes are expected to be there for 26 months.

Falcon said its investment in the new type of crane demonstrated its “commitment to offering modern and high-performance machinery to the UK construction industry”.

The Jaso J390 Low Top has a 24-tonne maximum lifting capacity and a 3.8-tonne tip load, with a jib length range of 30 to 75 metres. The 65 kW IP55 hoist delivers line speeds of up to 118 m/min.

The design of the counterweight, lying flat rather than suspended off the rear of the counter jib, coupled with the relative shortness of the counter jib, makes these cranes more manoeuvrable when working in close proximity to each other. There is also a ready installed anti-collision system, a secondary clamp brake and multiple sensors and safety devices.

Additionally, Falcon Tower Crane Services has added five Jaso J235.12 regular flat-top tower cranes to its fleet. These are scheduled for erection before the end of next month.

The Jaso J390 Low Top

