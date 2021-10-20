First Raimondi cranes installed for Dublin tower

The two flat-top tower cranes are part of a four-crane package on the College Square site in the heart of the Irish capital. The tower will include both residential and commercial space.

The four cranes planned for the site by year’s end include the MRT159, MRT189 and LRH174, all ordered by Irish Cranes to add to their existing fleet. The final crane planned for the site is an existing MRT213, already owned by the fleet rental company.

“With this latest order made of five machines, our fleet now counts 70 cranes out of which 60 are Raimondi models. The decision to purchase these specific models, along with one flat-top MRT234 already at work on another site, come from the market demand of having higher free-standing cranes with excellent performance in terms of lifting capacity and ease of installation,” said Irish Cranes director Robert Coffey.

The cranes rented to the project contractor, Walls Construction, will remain on site for approximately 22 to 24 months. The LRH174 hydraulic luffer and the MRT213 topless tower crane are scheduled for installation in the upcoming months.

“The MRT159 8t deployed on College Square, currently presents a jib length of 50m and a height under hook of 44m that will be later climbed to the final freestanding height of 99m. The MRT189 10tn city crane with a jib length of 54m has already reached the final height of 78m. Chosen for meeting customer needs in terms of fast and safe assembly, as well as large load capacity, the cranes will be lifting rebar, shuttering, and skipping concrete,” said Coffey.

The machines, all equipped with technologies to allow remote crane assistance and monitoring, are also fitted with the Raimondi Deluxe R16 Crane Cabin.

“Raimondi Cranes once again proved efficient with quick lead time on supplying and delivering to Irish Cranes the new machines considering the short notice period given,” said Coffey. We are extremely happy to keep working with our Italian suppliers to best support our client needs with reliable and versatile heavy lifting machinery.”

