First section of Lowestoft Gull Wing bridge lowered into place

The 1,450-tonne bridge section is lowered into its final position (All pictures: Suffolk County Council)

Farrans Construction, Suffolk County Council’s main contractor for the £76m project, was supported by Dutch heavylift specialist Mammoet for the complex engineering operation.

The North Approach Viaduct (NAV1) section arrived at the construction site on Lake Lothing on Tuesday 1st March on a barge following a 32-hour crossing from Victor Buyck Steel Construction in Ghent in Belgium.

It weighed 380 tonnes on delivery. Since then, the bridge has had a reinforced concrete deck and parapets added to it. By the time it was move to its final position it weighed close to 1,450 tonnes.

The operation began at midnight on Friday evening (21st October) and concluded on Monday at 5am when the railway line was returned to Network Rail.

NAV1 was moved using self-propelled modular transporters (SPMTs) – 16 individual axles in two rows of two manoeuvred the section into its final position.

Farrans project director Neil Rogers said: “This complex process has involved a large team of civil engineers and railway specialists, including assistance from Network Rail and facilitation support from Associated British Ports.

“We have had approximately 120 operatives on site working in shifts over the 52-hour railway possession to ensure the successful installation of NAV1.

The section was wheeled into position on SPMTs

“As soon as this section of steel arrived on site in March we have been busy constructing the reinforced concrete deck, installing the parapets and getting the abutment and pier support structures ready. Over recent weeks we have been preparing the track protection measure necessary to allow trafficking the rail lines with the extremely heavy load.

Final checks and measurements are made before the section is lowered

“Although planning and implementing this challenging element of the scheme has been the focus of our attention recently we have also been progressing the work associated with the other seven spans which cross Lake Lothing, including the main bascule lifting section of the bridge which will be installed next year.”

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks, said: “This is a significant and exciting milestone in the building of the Gull Wing bridge. People can now start seeing the bridge really begin to take shape, a structure which once finished will have a huge and positive impact on the town of Lowestoft and the wider area. It will open up investment into the town by tackling congestion and improving connectivity for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians.”

How the bridge should look on completion

