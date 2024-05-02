First section of new Renfrew bridge arrives

The bridge is being fabricated in sections in the Netherlands. This is the first section arriving in Renfrew.

The Renfrew Bridge is being built by John Graham Construction for Renfrewshire Council, as part of the £117m Clyde Waterfront and Renfrew Riverside project.

The 184-metre cable-stayed twin-leaf bridge will carry a two-lane highway connecting Renfrew with Yoker and Clydebank.

The south section of the bridge sailed up the River Clyde last week after completing a seven-day barge trip from the Netherlands, via the English Channel and up the Irish sea to reach the west coast of Scotland.

Graham’s team will install the first section on the Renfrew side of the river at Meadowside Street, ahead of the north section of the bridge arriving next month, where it will be fixed into place at Dock Street in Yoker.

Graham contracts manager Jim Armour said: “The arrival of the first section of the bridge marks a significant milestone on the project- a fantastic achievement by the team.

Over the next few weeks, the team will be working hard to prepare for the north section of the bridge to arrive, where it will be fixed into place. The new bridge is a vital piece of infrastructure that demonstrates civil engineering excellence, driving economic growth on either side of the Clyde.”

The Renfrew Bridge sails under the Erskine Bridge

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk