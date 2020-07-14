First test carried out of Venice flood barriers

The event took place in the presence of government officials including prime minister Giuseppe Conte and infrastructure minister Paola De Micheli. Among the others taking part were Venice’s mayor Luigi Brugnaro and the president of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia.

At about 11am, the simultaneous lifting started of the sluice gates installed in Malamocco (19 gates), San Nicolò (20 gates), Treporti (21 gates) and Chioggia (18 gates).

The operation took about 90 minutes but will take only 30 minutes once the procedures have been finalised, the project representatives explained.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk