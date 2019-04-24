Flagship university building collapses during construction

The front elevation has fallen down

The failure occurred at Nottingham Trent University's new campus near Southwell for the Brackenhurst School of Animal, Rural & Environmental Sciences.

Clegg Construction is main contractor for the school’s new Reception & Environment Centre and started on site in March 2018. Faithful & Gould is project manager and quantity surveyor.

The 2,500m2 two-storey gateway building had been due to open in September. This now seems unlikely.

An eyewitness told us yesterday: “I went past it this morning and the front elevation was coming away from the building and the first floor had collapsed inside. I went past it this afternoon and the whole thing had collapsed. Now the adjacent buildings look like they are about to fall down too. They must have been only weeks from handover.”

Clegg Construction issued a statement today saying: "A problem was identified with the structure to part of the building and we have decided to demolish the area in question. The client has been informed throughout the process, and we are taking advice from the original designers prior to rebuilding. We are unable to comment any further whilst an investigation takes place."

The school’s dean, Robert Mortimer, has described the building project as “the central component of our five-year plan to transform the campus. It will deliver an iconic gateway building to provide a sense of arrival on campus, to host events, and to support excellence in research and teaching in the broad area of sustainability."

How the new Reception & Environment Centre looked shortly before it fell...

...and after