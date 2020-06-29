Flannery first to sign Sustainability School’s plant charter

The Plant Charter is a commitment by supporting organisations to reduce their carbon emissions.

Other supporters include L Lynch, Morgan Sindall Group, GAP Group, Hercules Site Services and O’Brien Group.

Plant group lead James Cadman said: “Our aim is that the Supply Chain Sustainability School will lead the way for the UK’s built environment to drastically reduce onsite emissions to air that are harmful to human health and the planet, such that they will reach net zero by 2040 and contribute to UN Sustainable Development Goals 3, 11 and 13. We would like organisations up and down the value chain to collaborate with us in coordinating our efforts to reduce these emissions for everyone’s benefit.”

Flannery managing director Patrick Flannery said: “As a business, understanding our environmental impacts and managing these is really important. Sustainability and innovation are two of our key value drivers and underpin the decisions we make and ensure we can support clients in the delivery of the cleanest, and most efficient hire solutions for their construction projects.

“It is, however, really important that there is a consistent approach throughout the supply chain and the Supply Chain Sustainability School are best placed to facilitate this. I am sure that this charter will have a great impact and as a business, we wanted to confirm our commitment and support by being the first signatory.”

Flannery’s strategic manager, Chris Matthew, was involved in developing the charter. He added: “Being part of the working group that has developed this charter has proved hugely beneficial for our business. Sharing best practice and ideas can only help to drive the behavioural change our industry needs to meet commitments to papers like this, but also broader papers like Construction 2025.

“It has identified, for us, key areas that we know we understand and can now help our supply chain partners develop and adopt, through examples like our Eco-Operator program and our developing data offering for clients (the effective use of telematics to optimise hire fleet).

“It has also supported the business as we forward plan, talking to manufacturers about investment and renewal of our fleet and the types of innovation we would like to continue seek out and bring to market.”

To read the Charter, click here.

