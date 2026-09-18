Gilbert-Ash profits up 11%

Gilbert-Ash MD Ray Hutchinson, at the launch of a film profiling the firm's projects

The Belfast, London and Dublin contractor says 'solid' operating cash generation has strengthened liquidity and reserves, and that it has a strong pipeline of work.

It has several contracts in place, including a tech campus on a sprawling 90-acre site for a US healthcare software company at Long Ashton near Bristol, and a major refurbishment of the London headquarters of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA).

Projects completed in 2025 include the €47m citizenM hotel in Dublin, alongside two landmark aparthotel schemes: the £53m Wilde Aparthotel at Park Street in Cambridge and the £28m The July hotel in London.

Gilbert-Ash managing director, Ray Hutchinson, said, "The past few years have required careful navigation for our industry, but our results this year are proof that quality work and quality people are the best way to meet these challenges.

“We've used this period to deepen our connections with long-standing clients and to embark on new and exciting relationships across a range of sectors - 2025 has been a strong demonstration of that.”

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