Flats and hotel planned for old Stafford rugby ground

Indicative site masterplan

The 6.5-acre site is in the Castlefields area of town, near the town centre and railway station. It is owned by Lord Stafford, Francis Fitzherbert.

Godwin Developments is planning a build-to-rent residential development along with a grocery store, a hotel and a multi-storey car park.

While Lord Stafford is a prominent campaigner against HS2, because he doesn’t like how close it will run past his Swynnerton Hall, Godwin Developments is drawn to the town because of the prospect of HS2.

Stuart Pratt, Godwin development director and co-founder, said: “Staffordshire is an important area of development focus for us as we see high growth potential in the region. We believe that the Stafford Borough Council Regeneration Plan alongside the construction of HS2 and the Stafford Gateway Masterplan project will be key drivers to the fast track growth of the town, which is already shaping into a highly attractive investment proposition for developers and commuters alike.”

Stafford Rugby Club moved to a new ground on Blackberry Lane, Stafford, last year.

