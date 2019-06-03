Fleet expansion for Star Platforms

Star has added outdoor rough terrain scissor lifts such as these new Skyjack 6832RTE scissor lifts

Star Platforms opened a fifth depot in 2018 and this year sees its total fleet grow to more than 1,730 machines.

The company has continued to invest in hybrid technology, with the purchase of seven Niftylift Height Rider articulating boom lifts with working heights ranging from 21 metres to 28 metres. It has also taken delivery of several Skyjack SJ46AJ 4x4 articulating boom lifts, as well as some SJ66T telescopic booms.

A large proportion of the investment went on 70 Skyjack scissor lifts, including the 3219 electric scissor lift, whose working height of 7.8 metres and a width of 0.81 metres makes it a staple choice for various internal and external construction tasks. The Skyjack order also included two rough terrain scissor lift models: the diesel 6826RT and the electric 6832RTE.

In line with the increasing demand for low level access platforms, Star Platforms has added 50 products from Power Tower and a number of mast lifts from Dingli and Haulotte.

Star Platforms managing director Richard Miller said: “We continue our commitment to providing our customers with an excellent powered access rental service by working closely with manufacturers recognised for their quality equipment.

“With an average fleet age of 18 months, we are confident we can provide the best machines to our customers that are reliable and always arrive thoroughly checked, inspected, and serviced by our qualified engineering team.”