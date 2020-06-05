Flood defence work for Kier

Twerton floodgates are in line for an upgrade

Last year Kier was appointed to Lot 2 of the collaborative delivery framework (CDF) in the southwest region, working alongside consulting engineer Atkins.

Kier has secured six schemes in the first year of the framework and what it described as a ‘significant’ portfolio of early contractor involvement commissions to work up future schemes.

In Bath, Kier will start upgrading the floodgates at Twerton this summer as part of a £5.1m project to provide two new water level control gates and reduce flooding risk in the area.

In Brislington (Bristol), Kier is building a £1.2m flood defence scheme and in Helston (Cornwall) it is working on a £2m scheme that includes new flood defences along the east side of the River Cober.

Kier general manager Philip Ramsay said: “The framework promotes a truly collaborative approach to working and this is so important in this sector to ensure the needs of our local communities and wider stakeholder groups are met. We look forward to delivering these works and significantly reducing the risk of flooding to homes and families in these areas.”

The Environment Agency’s CDF comprises six regional collaborative delivery teams comprising a contractor and a consulting engineer, with each CDT including a separately appointed consultant and contractor.

