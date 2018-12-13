Fluor JV lands $2.1bn Chicago rail scheme

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) project involves the design and construction of the first phase of the Red and Purple Line modernisation programme. It will be capital project in CTA’s history and will result in expanded capacity and improved infrastructure along the region’s most used rail lines.

The team’s designer is Stantec Consulting Services.

The project involves the design and construction of new elevated tracks along a 1.9 mile section in Chicago including new bridges and support structures; upgrading 3.2 miles of the signal system; construction of a grade-separated bypass and replacing four of the CTA’s busiest stations. Work will begin in the first quarter of 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in early 2025.

“Fluor is pleased to have been selected by the CTA to deliver this massive project on the nearly century-old Red and Purple Lines,” said Terence Easton, president of Fluor’s infrastructure business. “When complete, this project will help build prosperity and empower progress for the region as well as improve transit for the citizens of Chicago.