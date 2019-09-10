Footie student rooms lifted into place

A 500-tonne crane is placing six modules a day

First Way Campus is a 678-bedroom student accommodation scheme that is being developed by Cole Waterhouse for University College of Football Business (UCFB) and student housing specialist Unite.

The development will also include four floors of office space and a new teaching campus for UCFB.

Work started on the 1.6 acre site in September 2018. The £54m scheme is due for completion in July 2020.

The pre-manufactured modules, which make up the bedrooms, kitchens and corridors of the residential areas of the project, will continue to be lifted into place at a rate of six per day with the last modules being installed by January 2020.

The modules have been built over the last 12 months by Caledonian Modular in Newark.

A 500-tonne mobile crane is being used from three different positions to lift the modules into place.

To prepare for the installation, Bowmer & Kirkland has installed 403 continuous flight auger (CFA) piles, installed piles caps and the erected structural steel core. The steel cores have also been fire protected prior to the module installation.

Regional director Matthew Cruttenden said: “The installation of the first module follows a huge effort by the entire project team and is a real milestone and one which puts us firmly on target to deliver this exciting and modern facility for the UCFB and Unite students.”

Cole Waterhouse chief executive Damian Flood added: “The modular design enables us to ensure swift installation and with off-site manufacture there is a reduction in snagging and a greater overall finish quality. Adhering to the term time completion date for First Way Campus is crucial and this route further reduces the risk of any delays.”

