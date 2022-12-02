Former Erith director joins John F Hunt

Scott Exell

Scott Exell has previously worked for Bam Nuttall, Hochtief, McGee and most recently Erith, where he was operations director.

He is experienced in the management of complex temporary works and concrete structures, and has overseen projects worth more than £25m, his new employer said.

John F Hunt chief executive Paul Bland said: “We have been working on a strategy of growth throughout the business, and Scott's in-depth knowledge of the sector will greatly strengthen our team’s ambition and development progress. As a respected construction professional, his experience is a perfect fit for our self-sufficient delivery of major London projects.”

