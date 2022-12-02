TCI Magazine Black FridayTCI Magazine Black Friday
  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Fri December 02 2022

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Former Erith director joins John F Hunt

Former Erith director joins John F Hunt

7 hours John F Hunt has appointed Scott Exell as operations director for its demolition, civil engineering and structural business, based in London.

Scott Exell
Scott Exell

Scott Exell has previously worked for Bam Nuttall, Hochtief, McGee and most recently Erith, where he was operations director.

He is experienced in the management of complex temporary works and concrete structures, and has overseen projects worth more than £25m, his new employer said. 

John F Hunt chief executive Paul Bland said: “We have been working on a strategy of growth throughout the business, and Scott's in-depth knowledge of the sector will greatly strengthen our team’s ambition and development progress. As a respected construction professional, his experience is a perfect fit for our self-sufficient delivery of major London projects.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »