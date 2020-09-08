Former Kier chief to chair airspace specialist

Haydn Mursell

Haydn Mursell replaces Chris Phillips, who is leaving the Apex Airspace board having served three years.

Apex said that the new chair would ‘take an active role’ working with founder Arshad Bhatti to help the business grow and seek new financing opportunities.

Haydn Mursell is a money man originally, having been chief financial officer at Lendlease and deputy group finance director at Balfour Beatty before joining Kier as finance director in 2010 before becoming chief executive in 2014 until he was let go in January 2019.

He said of his appointment: “I’m pleased to be joining Apex at such an exciting time for the company. The potential for using rooftops to build more homes, particularly in urban spaces where land is expensive and scarce, presents a significant opportunity and there are many possibilities offered by modern methods of construction.”

Apex Airspace founder and chief executive Arshad Bhatti said: “Haydn brings a wealth of experience with him to Apex, and we are thrilled to have him on board. He is an exceptional leader with a demonstrable track record of success in the industry, and attracting someone of his calibre is a fantastic endorsement of our determination, I have no doubt Haydn will play a crucial role as we advance our pioneering development strategy and continue to positively disrupt the housebuilding industry.”

