Former Morson employees turn to lawyers

News that the Halesowen-based firm had collapsed broke in July, with reported debts in excess of £4m.

Law firm Simpson Millar has revealed that it has been contacted by several former employees – including some who had been based in Birmingham, West Yorkshire, Dudley and Leicester - who claim they were not consulted over the job losses. Simpson Millar’s employment team has now begun investigations into whether a protective award can be secured for those affected. Where an employment tribunal finds in the favour of the employees, they will be able to access the funds of up to £4,568 via the government’s Insolvency Service.

Employment lawyer Anita North said: “Over the past few days we have spoken to a growing number of people who have been directly affected as a result of job losses at P&R Morson & Company, and are in the early stages of investigating whether more should have done to consult with staff.”

She explained that even though the company had gone into administration, it still had a duty of care to its staff under employment law legislation.

“Regardless of whether a company is struggling financially, it does have a duty under current employment law legislation to carry out a proper consultation with staff at risk of redundancies. Where that does not happen, employees can bring a claim for a protective award.”

