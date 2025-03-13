Former Vistry COO joins Boot board

Earl Sibley

Earl Sibley brings to Henry Boot experience of finance, house-building and change management. He was finance director of Bovis Homes when it acquired Galliford Try’s house-building businesses and became Vistry. He was subsequently chief operating officer of Vistry until his position was made redundant at the end of last year.

Before Bovis, he had worked for Barratt Developments and Ernst & Young.

In the Boot boardroom, Sibley will be a member of the audit and risk committee, nomination committee, remuneration committee and responsible business committee.

Henry Boot chair Peter Mawson said: "Following a thorough selection process, we are delighted to welcome Earl to the board. His depth of leadership expertise, and his detailed understanding of both residential development and strategic land, will be invaluable. This is particularly so given our recent announcement regarding the group's acquisition of the remaining 50% of Stonebridge Homes, which is a key pillar of our business strategy for the future."

