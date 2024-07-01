Forshaw secures approval for Cornbrook tower

CGI of the planned tower, No 1 Cornbrook. [Images courtesy of Forshaw Group]

Plans for a mixed-use residential development comprising 229 flats and a four-storey aparthotel by developer Forshaw Land & Property Group have received unanimous approval from Manchester City Council.

Forshaw’s development will form part of the wider Manchester Waters masterplan that has been designed by Peel Waters to regenerate the brownfield area.

The vacant one-acre site at Cornbrook, roughly midway between the city centre and Old Trafford, is considered a key gateway site into Manchester.

The approved 24-storey development, designed by architect is Leach Rhodes Walker, will have 224 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and five penthouse apartments with private terraces. At ground floor will be retail and amenity space. Also included within the approved plans is a four-storey, 87 room aparthotel.

Forshaw Group chief executive Lyndon Forshaw said: ““This will be our largest residential led scheme to date and we are excited to deliver much needed new housing as well as launching our first hotel under our new Vivere Aparthotel brand.”

Peel Waters managing director James Whittaker added: “After years of acquiring the land and securing outline planning permission for the Cornbrook Hub, it is fantastic to see detailed planning permission being granted for another development at Manchester Waters.

“Our long-term vision for the wider Manchester Waters neighbourhood is to create a vibrant and sustainable waterside community, offering a mix of tenures in one of the most desirable waterfront locations in Greater Manchester.

“Forshaw Group’s approved plans will further enhance our vision and we now look forward to seeing the delivery of this development.”

