Forterra looks to July for full resumption

Chief executive Stephen Harrison

Forterra products include Butterly and London bricks and Bison precast.

Chief executive Stephen Harrison said on Friday (24th April): “Since our announcement last month that we would be temporarily halting production at most of our manufacturing sites, we have been planning alternative working practices that enables us to recommence manufacturing while keeping our staff safe and able to socially distance.

“Following guidance from the NHS, Public Health England and the Construction Leadership Council, we have started the proves if carrying our risk assessments and are pleased to announce that we plan to fire up kilns ready to start production at one of our brick manufacturing facilities next week. Also next week, we shall recommence production of our hollowcore product at Bison Precast in Swadlincote.”

He continued: “We expect this to be followed by the reopening of two more plants in May. Due to the current high inventory levels we anticipate that the majority of our plants will reopen during June and July.

“This move means that we shall be able to support our house-builders customers as they also begin the process of returning to work over the coming days and weeks, ramping up production as and when inventory and demand from the market requires. This return to business is encouraging and we must all adjust to the new ways of working that ensure that the safety of our staff and our customers and the continued success of our industry.”

