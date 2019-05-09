Four sign on for 20-year Sellafield partnership

The Sellafield site in Cumbria

Sellafield says that its programme and project partners (PPP) model would ‘revolutionise project delivery’ through the long-term partnerships.

Sellafield and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority selected Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR), Wood, Morgan Sindall and Doosan Babcock as its preferred bidders in March. After the statutory stand-still period, the contracts have now been signed.

Wood Group has been appointed design and engineering partner, in a contract worth approximately £800m. Morgan Sindall Infrastructure is the civils construction management partner, with a contract worth £1.6bn. Doosan Babcock has been selected as process construction management partner. KBR is the integration partner.

The four companies will work with Sellafield to deliver £5bn-worth of major projects in support of the site’s 100-year decommissioning programme.

Paul Foster, chief executive of Sellafield Ltd, said: “The award of the PPP contracts marks the start of a new, and very different, journey for Sellafield Ltd and our supply chain partners.

“Our number one priority is making Sellafield safer, sooner, and a key part of this is establishing closer relationships with other expert organisations.

“Working side by side with our four long-term partners, as one team, will help transform the way we deliver projects safely, quickly, and cost effectively.”

The bosses of the four companies all expressed their delight:

KBR chief executive Stuart Bradie said: “As a pioneer of collaborative working and forging strong alliances, KBR is delighted to have been selected to partner with Sellafield on this enduring project, which will place us at the heart of the customer’s delivery team.”

Bob MacDonald, CEO of Wood’s Specialist Technical Solutions business, said: “We already have a deep, shared history with Sellafield and this new appointment provides a platform for us to assist with safe and secure operation and clean-up over the next two decades. We are looking forward to working with Sellafield and our partners to maximise socio-economic benefits for local communities.”

Morgan Sindall Group chief executive John Morgan said: “Our long-standing relationship with Sellafield is very important to the group. We’re delighted to have secured this opportunity to continue to cement our relationship over the next 20 years.”

Doosan Babcock CEO Andy Colquhoun said: “We are delighted to have signed the contract on PPP and look forward to collaborating with Sellafield Ltd and the other three partners to meet the significant decommissioning challenges which lie ahead.”