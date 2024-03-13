Fox spreads into ports business

Fox Group chief executive Paul Fox (left) and Bryan Davies, ABP divisional port manager for northwest England and Scotland

Subject to regulatory approvals, newly formed Fox Jackson Ports has taken ownership of the ports in Fleetwood, on the Fylde coast, and Silloth, west of Carlisle.

Blackpool-based Fox has been growing rapidly in recent years. In 2018 it turned over £13m. Since then it has grown to more than £100m through a raft of acquisitions in construction and logistics, from plant hire to stevedoring. Last September it set up an equipment sales division to sell Chinese earthmoving machinery.

Now the fourth-generation, family-owned business is in the ports business.

Fox Jackson Ports is seen as an extension to the group’s Fox Maritime business, set up last year to run stevedoring operations at Glasson Dock, Lancaster. It also offers chartering, brokering and agency services to anyone who wants to move dry bulk cargo by sea, throughout the UK and Europe.

Fox Group chief executive Paul Fox said: “The acquisition of the ports of Fleetwood and Silloth aligns with our long-term vision for sustainable growth as a company and develops our long established and extensive property portfolio.

“We look forward to working closely with local communities, businesses and stakeholders to ensure the continued success and development of these vital ports and the economic development of the northwest.”

Fox intends to continue to operate both Fleetwood and Silloth as working ports, handling cargo and providing a service to other maritime customers, including marina users but hopes to add to these activities to grow the business.

