Frank nears completion of solo Atlantic challenge

70-year-old Frank Rothwell is rowing solo 3,000 miles across the Atlantic

Frank Rothwell, founder, owner and managing director of portable accommodation supplier Bunkabins, is rowing 3,000 miles from Tenerife to Antigua to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK charity.

He set off on 12th December with the target of reaching Antigua on Valentine’s Day in time to reunite with his wife Judith. With only about 100 miles to go, as of Thursday morning (4th February) he is now expected to make land on Saturday 6th February, more than a week ahead of schedule.

He is one of eight solo rowers competing in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, known as the world's toughest row, and is set to come in fourth place, beating rowers that are half his age. At 70, he is the oldest rower to have ever competed in the event.

Bunkabins is a family business that Frank runs with his son Luke and daughter Su. Nephew Ben Rothwell, who is also part of the team, said of his uncle: “To be honest I thought he was mad to do it. I still do. I was worried that he would struggle because of his age, though he is fit – moreover the loneliness and isolation. However he has just cracked on and done it.”

Seen here in training before his voyage

Frank has raised £623,000 so far, but is still hoping to reach his target of £1m.

You can read more about his Atlantic Challenge at frankrothwell-atlanticchallenge.com

You can donate to Alzheimer’s Research UK via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/frankrothwell

