Fuel savings prompt Breheny fleet investment

One of the new Cat 313 GC excavators

Breheny Groundwork Contractors traded in old machines for new to keep a lid on its fuel bills.

Breheny now has nine Caterpillar machines, making the brand the largest part of its fleet.

The new 313 GC machines have a new smart mode operation facility that automatically matches engine and hydraulic power to the working conditions for maximum productivity, and fuel efficiency.

Director Kerryanne Sidlow said: “We bought three Cat 313 GCs a couple of years ago and were impressed with everything about the machines from performance, safety, comfort, and the fuel savings. They’re not only economical, but also enable us to reduce our carbon footprint which is something we are actively working towards as a company.

“One of the new 313 GCs is already on a roads and sewers project we recently secured, so these machines are also supporting our continued growth into this area.”

With support from Caterpillar dealer Finning, Breheny obtained Cat finance for the machines, enabling it to purchase the assets before the end of the tax year, benefit from tax savings, and sell older Cat machines back to Finning to help fund the purchase.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk