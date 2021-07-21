Fugro team wins geotech work for Vietnamese wind farm

La Gan Wind Power Development Corporation (La Gan Wind), which is owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), Asiapetro and Novasia, is client for the contract.

The award is part of CIP’s development plan for the La Gan offshore wind project in Vietnam which, with a potential capacity of 3.5GW, will be one of the first major offshore wind farms in Vietnam.

As part of the new contract, Fugro will provide offshore geotechnical services using its regional geotechnical vessel, and deliver onshore soils laboratory testing and engineering studies. The initial scope of work will focus on geotechnical boreholes to expand understanding of the La Gan site’s geological features and to build up the geological ground models.

Maya Malik, CEO of the La Gan Wind Power Development Corporation, said: “As a responsible and experienced developer, the La Gan Wind Power Development Corporation is pleased to partner with reputable companies such as Vietsovpetro, PTSC G&S and Fugro, who will ensure that the geotechnical surveys are conducted to the highest technical, safety and environmental standards. We are also proud to implement a structure that supports the local supply chain and facilitates knowledge transfer between international and local suppliers.”

Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s director for marine site characterisation in Asia-Pacific, said: “CIP and Fugro have worked closely on similar offshore wind projects in the region, especially in Taiwan, and this award to Fugro shows that our Triple A approach of Geo-data acquisition, analysis and advice is clearly recognised by CIP.”

The La Gan wind farm will be constructed in phases, with the first phase scheduled for completion by 2026.

