Funding for plant security programme

[image courtesy of NFU Mutual 2023]

The Construction Plant-hire Association (CPA), the Construction Equipment Association (CEA) and insurance companies are contributing £650,000 to fight machinery theft across the UK over the next three years.

The money will help fund the National Rural Crime Unit (NRCU) and the National Construction & Agricultural Theft Team (NCATT).

The CPA’s share of the funding is £90,000

CPA chief executive Stu McInroy said: “Our members benefit directly from the work of the NRCU/NCATT. Theft and fraud has a significant and increasingly damaging effect on our members’ businesses and our £90k contribution to the work of the NRCU/NCATT will bring immediate, tangible benefit to our members in preventing and detecting criminal activity and the recovery of illegally obtained plant-hire equipment.

“We urge government to increase the support it provides to the NRCU/NCATT as theft and fraudulent activity costs our members millions of pounds every year and impacts significantly upon the operations of UK plc.”

Earlier this year, parliament passed the Equipment Theft (Prevention) Act, which has not exactly been whole-heartedly endorsed by certain parts of the plant sector, as you can read in the latest issue of The Construction Index magazine, pp33-37.

