Funding secured for €640m Belgian wind farm

The EIB has agreed to lend €210m (£188m) towards construction of the Northwester 2 Wind Park, which will be built some 45km off the coast.

Work is set to start in May to build the €642m project, which will use a new type of Vestas wind turbines, with a rated capacity of 9.5MW and a rotor diameter of 164m. The project is estimated to create several hundreds of person-years in employment during the construction phase, with a further 20 full-time positions created once it becomes operational in 2020.

Upon completion, the 23 MHI Vestas turbines will deliver an estimated 219MW, enough to supply green energy to around 220.000 Belgian families.

EIB vice-president Andrew McDowell said: “The importance of renewables in the energy mix must not be underestimated and will be key in meeting ever rising demand for low carbon electricity as well as targets set under the Paris climate agreement. I am proud to say that the EIB has played a key role in developing the offshore across Europe and has been a strong partner for Belgium from very beginning.”

Commission vice-president Maroš Šefčovič, responsible for Energy Union, said: "The EU has been an early mover on renewables and thanks to our policy framework, providing certainty and the right conditions to investors, the European renewables sector has reached a mature stage. This new wind farm off the Belgian coast – with a strong innovative and cross-border component – is yet another proof how committed we are to investing into energy of tomorrow. Renewables not only bring clean energy to numerous homes, but can also create a diversity of local jobs and business opportunities. Let’s keep up the good work for our Planet as well as our economy.”