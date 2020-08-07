Funds approved for Glasgow station refurb

The funding, which is part of £27m committed to the Collegelands Calton Barras City Deal project, will be used to meet the cost of professional, technical and construction fees to revamp the station by 2025.

High Street station, which was built in 1866, was originally known as College until 1914. It has two platforms servicing the North Clyde line; linking to Helensburgh in the west and places as far as Edinburgh in the east.

The council appointed consultants in 2017 to support the initial development and design phases of the station, with input from key stakeholders including Transport Scotland, Network Rail and the Office for Road & Rail. It said that good progress has been made and that a partnership working group has been established to plan the delivery of the station involving the council, Transport Scotland and Network Rail.

Councillor Susan Aitken, Glasgow City Council leader, said: "We want to see High Street station transformed into an accessible transport hub that will not only improve connectivity for people living, working and visiting the local community; but enhance the overall attractiveness of the area.

"City Deal investment has already delivered significant positive change in and around this area - including the Barras Public Realm improvements and work to increase the development potential of the former Meat Market site."

Collegelands Calton Barras (CCB) is one of five major infrastructure projects being delivered across Glasgow through the City Deal. Although the area is in a good location - immediately to the east of the city centre – it has faced various social, economic and environmental challenges. Connectivity in particular is seen as acting as a barrier to movement for road users, pedestrians, cyclists and commuters. The CCB project is striving to unlock development potential in the area.

City Deal funding for the CCB project will also support the delivery of a new footbridge over High Street station, land remediation and infrastructure.

