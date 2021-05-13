More stations confirmed for Sydney Metro West

The stations will be for the Sydney Metro West project, which will connect Parramatta to the CBD in around 20 minutes and will double rail capacity between Greater Parramatta and the central area. The first major tunnelling contract for the Sydney Metro West project is expected to be awarded in the middle of this year – with tunnel boring machines to be in the ground by the end of next year.

The new Hunter Street Station will have entrances on the corner of Hunter and George streets, and Bligh and O’Connell streets, connecting customers to suburban rail lines as well as light rail.

The future Pyrmont Station will be located between Pyrmont Bridge Road and Union Street, providing access to Pyrmont Bridge.

Pyrmont and Hunter Street now join the other station locations which have been confirmed for Sydney Metro West - Westmead, Parramatta, Sydney Olympic Park, North Strathfield, Burwood North, Five Dock and The Bays.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk