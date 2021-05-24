Fusion21 calls up consultants for £120m framework

Fusion21 is preparing the fifth iteration of its consultants framework, which it expects to support more than 100 projects each year.

Open to all sizes of consultancy practices, it has been designed to meet the consultancy needs of a range of public sector organisations in the blue light, central government, education, health, housing and local government sectors.

Total anticipated value of the framework over the four-year terms is £120m.

Lot 1 is a multidisciplinary consultancy offer; the other 11 are for specialisms, including four new ones. Firms that have the capability to deliver more than one discipline will be able to bid for any number of lots.

The full lot structure reads:

Lot 1: Project management and multidisciplinary consultancy services and lead consultant

Lot 2: Stock monitoring & appraisal

Lot 3: Building information modelling (NEW)

Lot 4: Architectural

Lot 5: Fit-out consultancy (NEW)

Lot 6: Heritage and conservation

Lot 7: Structural and civil engineering

Lot 8: Building engineering services

Lot 9: Facilities management consultancy (NEW)

Lot 10: Principal designer

Lot 11: Zero carbon and sustainability (NEW)

Lot 12: Valuations

Director of operations Peter Francis said: “Set for launch in September 2021 this framework has been developed in response to feedback provided from both our members and the supply chain. It marks the next stage in developing Fusion21’s consultants’ offer which has grown from strength to strength over the last decade.”

The tender documentation is available on the Delta e-sourcing portal via fusion21.delta-esourcing.com/respond/CU8P7VP932

The submission deadline is noon on Thursday 8th July 2021.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk