Fusion21 fills £880m compliance framework

The framework, valued at £880m over the four-year term, is designed to help public sector organisations meet emerging requirements in relation to fire safety and the building safety agenda.

The scope of the framework covers surveys, planned and responsive maintenance, installation and upgrades. It complements Fusion21’s existing heating & renewables and lifts frameworks to cover the big six compliance areas.

Three new lots have been introduced: Lot 5 – Fire Safety Surveying, Engineering & Consultancy (Multi- Disciplinary), which specifically focuses on complex buildings; Lot 7 Fire Safety Inspections; and Lot 14 – Local Exhaust Ventilation.

The full, new 14 lot structure is:

Lot 1 – Asbestos Surveying & Consultancy

Lot 2 – Asbestos Abatement & Removal

Lot 3 – Legionella & Water Hygiene Consultancy

Lot 4 – Legionella Monitoring & Control

Lot 5 - Fire Safety Surveying, Engineering & Consultancy (Multi- Disciplinary)

Lot 6 – Fire Risk Assessments

Lot 7 – Fire Safety Inspections

Lot 8 - Passive Fire Protection - Fire Doors

Lot 9 - Passive Fire Protection - Fire Stopping

Lot 10 – Active Fire Safety

Lot 11 – Electrical Testing & Electrical Works

Lot 12 – Electronic Security

Lot 13 – Warden Call & Tele-health

Lot 14 – Local Exhaust Ventilation

The full list of suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s national building safety & compliance framework is:

A&E Fire and Security Ltd Integrated Water Services Ltd Aaron Services Limited Intrinsic FIre Protection Ltd ABCA Systems Limited Irwin M&E Limited Addison Green Limited Jackson Jackson & Sons Ltd AGS Tech Limited JFN Integrated Solutions Ltd Airey Miller Limited JM Passive Fire Protection Ltd AJS Limited K & T Heating Services Limited Alphatrack Systems Ltd Karntek Limited Amalgamated Ltd Keegans Ltd Appello Smart Living Solutions Limited Keystone Fire Safety Ltd Arc Group London Ltd Lantei Ltd Architectural Decorators Ltd T/A The AD Construction Group Lantern Fire and Security Ltd Ardvernis Ltd Lawtech Group Ltd ARG Europe Ltd Legrand Electric Ltd Arvag Ltd T/A Apest Life Environmental Services Limited Asbestos Consultants Europe Limited T/A ACE Linear Projects Ltd Aspect Contracts Ltd London Bridge Associates Ltd Axe Compliance Ltd Maintec Ltd Bailey Partnership (Consultants) LLP Martin Arnold Limited Baydale Control Systems Limited McHale Contracts & Plant Environmental LLP T/A MCP Environmental BB7 Group Limited McIntyre Electrical LTD BDA Surveying Limited Midland Fire Security Services Ltd BDL Fire Protection Ltd Miller Knight Resource Management Ltd Bell Decorating Group Limited Millwood Servicing Limited Brentwood Contracting Group Ltd Momentum 4 Ltd Breyer Group plc Neo Property Solutions Limited Briggs Fire & Security Ltd Niblock (Builders) Ltd Building Services NOW Ltd Norse Commercial Services Ltd. Cablesheer (Asbestos) Limited Norwood Electrical (UK) Ltd Cannon Elec Limited Novus Property Solutions Ltd. Casa Environmental Services Ltd NRT Building Services Group Ltd T/A NRT Group Challen Commercial Investigations Ltd t/a Ensafe Consultants Oakray Ltd Checkmate Fire Solutions Limited Openview Security Solutions Limited Clarke's Environmental Limited P Casey & Co Ltd CLC Contractors Limited PA Group (UK) Limited Clearview Environmental Ltd Pennington Choices Limited Countrywide Environmental Services Ltd Pier Contractors Limited Crystal Electronics Limited PiLON Ltd DB Fire Solutions LTD Practical Solutions Midlands Limited Decontaminate (UK) LTD PRP Architects LLP Delco Safety Limited Purdy Contracts Limited Devine Energy Ltd R. Benson Property Maintenance Ltd DFP Services Ltd RAAM Construction Limited Diamond Build PLC Reactive Integrated Services Ltd Dodd Group (Midlands) Limited Recom Solutions Ltd. Ductclean (UK) Ltd t/a DCUK FM Reddish Vale Insulations Ltd Easy Heat Systems Ltd RGE Services Limited ECG Building Maintenance Ltd T/A ECG Facilities Services Rider Levett Bucknall UK Limited Edenbeck Ltd Ridge and Partners LLP EDP Health Safety and Environment Consultants Ltd Rock Compliance Limited EFT Systems Ltd Safe Water IO Ltd Electrical Compliance and Safety Limited Santia Asbestos Management Ltd Electrical Test Midlands Limited Secure Electronic Applications Limited em1 Ltd Secureshield Limited Emanuel Whittaker Ltd Security And Fire Experts Ltd Enviraz (Scotland) Ltd SEE Rail Ltd Environmental Essentials Ltd. SGS United Kingdom Limited Environmental Management Solutions Ltd SMS Environmental Limited Environtec Limited SOCOTEC UK Limited Erith Contractors Ltd SPL Fire Safety Ltd European Asbestos services ltd SS Systems Limited Event Fire Solutions Ltd Sure Safe Electrics (Widnes) Limited Eyton Solutions Ltd Sureserve Fire and Electrical Ltd Farrendale Ltd Tersus Consultancy Limited Fieldway Supplies Limited Tetra Consulting Limited Fire Clear Ltd Tetra Tech Limited Frank Rogers Building Contractor Ltd TF Jones Property Services Limited Frankham Consultancy Group Limited The Elec Group Limited Franks Portlock Consulting Limited The Hazard Management and Environmental Services Laboratories Limited T/A Thames Laboratories Full Circle Compliance Ltd The Testing Lab PLC G&L Consultancy Ltd Thomason Partnership Ltd Global HSE Solutions Ltd Total Environmental Compliance Limited Goom Electrical Ltd Total Fire Group Ltd Greenfield Removals Limited TRAC Associates Limited Gully Howard Technical Ltd Trail Services (UK) Ltd H.A. Marks Ltd Trenton Fire Ltd H2o Cost Reduction Services Limited t/a H2o Legionella Control Services Truline Construction & Interior Services Ltd H2O Nationwide Limited TS&B Contractors Limited Harmony Fire Ltd Tunstall Healthcare (UK) Limited Healthy Buildings (Ireland) Ltd t/a HBE TWC (Services) Ltd Healthy Buildings International Ltd Urban Environments Limited Horbury Group Ltd Ventro Ltd hsl Compliance Limited W G Wigginton Limited Hughes and Associates Property Services Ltd Water Hygiene Centre Limited Hydraclean Limited WCS Environmental Ltd Ian Williams Limited Woodnut Construction & Developments Ltd IC Fire & Security Limited Woods Building Services Ltd T/A AA Woods Impact Technical Services Ltd

