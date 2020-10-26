Fusion21 invites bids for £1.1bn facilities management framework

Fusion21’s new workplace & facilities framework could be worth up to £1.1bn over the four-year term, the organisation says.

It will provide a procurement short-cut for public sector organisations in the blue light, central government, education, health, housing and local authority sectors.

It is Fusion21’s first ever £1bn+ framework and opportunities are available for both large and small organisations, it says.

Lots 1 and 2 are multi-sourcing options that allow the appointment of a service provider to deliver multiple services (bundled or TFM total facilities management) incorporating elements of physical asset management, service management and process management. Lots 3 to 6 offer individual services and will allow interested suppliers to bid for lots specific to their capability.

The full lot structure includes:

Lot 1 – FM principal contractor (£250m)

Lot 2 – FM managing agent (£250m)

Lot 3 – Cleaning & washroom services (£250m)

Lot 4 – Security services (£50m)

Lot 5 – Waste management (£50m)

Lot 6 – building engineering services, M&E, plumbing (£250m)

Peter Francis, director of operations at Fusion21, said: “Set for launch in February 2021, this framework has been developed in response to market demand – reflecting feedback provided from both our members and the supply chain. It marks the next stage in developing Fusion21’s FM offer which has grown from strength to strength over recent years.”

The tender documents are now available on the Delta e-Sourcing Portal.

The submission deadline is Wednesday 9th December 2020 at 12 noon.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk