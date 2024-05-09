Fusion21 invites bids for £250m materials framework

Merchants and distributors with regional or national coverage looking to supply construction materials to public sector organisations are invited to apply for Fusion 21’s materials supply framework.

The framework, valued at up to £250m over its four-year term, is split into six lots:

Lot 1: general building materials

Lot 2: electrical

Lot 3: plumbing and heating

Lot 4: managed services

Lot 5: kitchens

Lot 6: adapted and accessible living.

Fusion21 operations director Peter Francis said: “In response to member and supplier feedback, our streamlined offer launches in September 2024, enabling the housing and wider public sector to manage built assets effectively, while enhancing business performance.

“The renewal of the framework includes both energy-efficient and net-zero products and can implement contracts that support innovation and net-zero ambitions, having a positive impact on communities and the wider environment.

"Providing a compliant framework, the refreshed offer has a variety of cost models and flexible call-off options and as with all of Fusion21’s frameworks, the Materials Supply and Associated Services Framework will help members to deliver social value they can see in communities, aligned with their organisational priorities.”

Tender documentation is available on the Delta e-Sourcing Portal at https://hubs.li/Q02wm2190

The submission deadline is 10am Friday 14th June 2024.

