Fusion21 invites bids for £820m heating framework

This framework is being set up to help the owners of domestic and non-domestic buildings install energy-efficient and low carbon heating and electrical installations.

Fusion21 is inviting bids from interested contractors of any size, providing local, regional or national coverage. The framework is worth up to £820m over its four-year term.

Alongside traditional heating installations and electrical testing/works it also covers innovative technologies dedicated to sustainable heating solutions (including ground source and air source heat pumps) and quality assurance audits. The framework is specifically designed to support public sector organisations, including housing, education, and healthcare providers.

It is split into a 10 lots

Domestic heating (combustibles) Domestic heating (electric) Domestic heating – air source heat pump (ASHP) Domestic heating – ground source heat pump (GSHP) Commercial heating (GSHP) Commercial heating (All) Electrical testing Electrical works Solar PV & battery storage Quality assurance audits

Fusion21 operations director Peter Francis said: “Due to launch in January 2024 and developed in response to member and supply chain feedback, we’ve streamlined previous lots to create a new generation of the framework which combines a full heating offer, renewable technology, quality assurance audits and two electrical lots. We welcome bids from all organisations, large or small, to provide specialist services for our members.

“Fusion21 members can access a compliant, efficient, and quality framework, whilst benefitting from greater cost efficiencies, flexible call-off options, including direct award, and geographical coverage across the UK down to a regional and local level.”

Tender documentation isavailable on the Delta e-Sourcing Portal via hubs.li/Q023Yv0m0

The submission deadline is Monday 30th October 2023.

