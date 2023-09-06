Fusion21 plans £346m improvements framework

Damp & mould is a new lot that has been added to Fusion21's national building improvements framework

Fusion21 is inviting bids from repair & maintenance firms interested in joining a panel of prequalified contractors who are expected to share up to £346m of work over the four-year term.

Developed to support public sector organisations, including housing, education, and healthcare providers, the framework offers a range of internal and external improvement works from the installation of kitchens, bathrooms, windows and doors to roofing work.

There are four new lots this time, covering damp & mould, external environmental improvements (such as fencing, driveways, walls, hard and soft landscaping), insulation, and aids & adaptations.

The nine lots are:

Kitchens & bathrooms Windows & doors Pitched roofing Flat roofing Insulation External environmental improvements Aids & adaptations Damp & mould Internal and external general repair and improvement works.

Operations director Peter Francis said: “Set to launch in January 2024, this framework has been renewed in line with the proposed Decent Homes Standard updates and now covers even more aspects of building improvement. We’ve listened to member and supply chain feedback and enhanced the framework in several ways, including the introduction of four new lots and making it easier for contractors to apply by creating dedicated lots for specific building improvements. There is also a specific lot for organisations that can offer both internal and external general repair and improvement works.

“Fusion21 members can access a renewed framework which has been updated to include potential changes in current and future member requirements. Additional benefits for Fusion21 members include accessing a compliant and efficient route to market, while being supported to deliver social value they can see in communities, aligned with their organisational objectives.”

Fusion21’s Building Improvements Framework offers flexible call-off options including direct award and geographical coverage across the UK, down to a regional and local level.

Tender applications are welcome from interested organisations that meet the criteria set out in the tender documentation, now available on the Delta e-Sourcing portal.

The submission deadline is Thursday 5th October 2023.

