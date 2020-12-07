Fusion21 seeks firms for £880m safety & compliance framework

The public sector framework is expected to be worth up to £880m over its four-year term. Opportunities are available for both large organisations and SMEs.

The updated framework has been designed to meet emerging fire safety requirements.

There are three new lots relating to fire safety and smoke ventilation among the total of 14:.

Lot 1 – Asbestos Surveying & Consultancy

Lot 2 – Asbestos Abatement & Removal

Lot 3 – Legionella & Water Hygiene Consultancy

Lot 4 – Legionella Monitoring & Control

Lot 5 - Fire Safety Surveying, Engineering & Consultancy (Multi- Disciplinary)

Lot 6 – Fire Risk Assessments

Lot 7 – Fire Safety Inspections

Lot 8 - Passive Fire Protection - Fire Doors

Lot 9 - Passive Fire Protection - Fire Stopping

Lot 10 – Active Fire Safety

Lot 11 – Electrical Testing & Electrical Works

Lot 12 – Electronic Security

Lot 13 – Warden Call & Tele-health

Lot 14 – Local Exhaust Ventilation

Providing geographical coverage across the UK, suppliers can bid for the lots suited to their delivery model and areas of technical expertise, Fusion21 said. The framework includes call-off processes with options for both direct awards and further competitions.

Peter Francis, director of operations at Fusion21, said: “Set for launch in April 2021 this framework has been developed in response to market demand – reflecting feedback provided from both our members and the supply chain. It builds on an existing framework and marks the next stage in developing Fusion21’s building safety and compliance offer which has grown from strength to strength over recent years.

“We welcome applications from interested organisations that meet the criteria set out in the tender documentation now available on the Delta e-sourcing portal via the following link – www.delta-esourcing.com/tenders/UK-UK-Prescot:-Building-services./6UBJ9B62NH.”

The submission deadline is Thursday 28th January 2021 at 12 noon.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk