Gallagher names new CEO

Lance Taylor, former regional boss of Persimmon, is joining Gallagher

Lance Taylor joins Gallagher on 1st November 2018 from Persimmon, where he was previously regional chairman with responsibility for operations across London & Southeast, South Coast and Wales.

Before joining Persimmon, Lance Taylor spent more than a decade at quantity surveyor Rider Levett Bucknall, where he was chief executive from 2007 to 2014.

He began his career in contracting, with Tarmac, Birse, and Sisk, before moving into project management at PCM and head of project management at GVA.

Departing Gallagher chief executive Nick Yandle will remain with the business for a two-month handover period.

Gallagher Group chairman and owner Pat Gallagher said: “After a thorough recruitment process, we are delighted to be appointing Lance Taylor as the group’s new chief executive. He brings a wide array of experience across our areas of operation and an enviable track record as a business leader.”

Lance Taylor said: “This is an exciting opportunity to join a strong, well-established business. There is a clear commitment to set a progressive future strategy and plan for the group’s further profitable growth, together with its family-owners, the board and senior management team. I look forward to getting to know all facets of the business and the people who have made it such a success.”