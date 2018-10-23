Galliford MD switches back to Lovell

Stuart Gibbons

Stuart Gibbons has started work this week as Lovell’s regional managing director for London, taking over from Richard Vining, the former Shepherd Construction boss, who moves back to his central role national operations director.

Mr Gibbons joins Lovell, part of Morgan Sindall Group, from Galliford Try where he was managing director of the Partnerships and Regeneration division. He was with Galliford Try for 29 years, although he spent two years with Lovell in the early 2000s as London operations manager.

Lovell managing director Steve Coleby said: “We’re delighted to welcome Stuart, who possesses a formidable industry track record, to lead our London team. His substantial expertise, notably in the affordable and mixed-tenure residential sector, means he is perfectly placed to deliver the company’s continued pursuit of significant planned growth in London and the southeast.”

Lovell’s has a £750m forward order book for London and is set to complete more than 760 new homes across the region during 2018.

Among its projects is Trinity Woolwich, a £500m estate regeneration programme in Woolwich for PA Housing and the Royal Borough of Greenwich.