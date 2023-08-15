Galliford to build £52m Cardiff tower block

  1. Instagram
Tue August 15 2023

6 hours Galliford Try has signed contracts with a major build-to-rent operator for a £52m development in Cardiff.

Galliford Try will build a 30-storey tower at Guildford Crescent, near the centre of Cardiff, with 272 one and two-bedroom apartments.

Works include public realm improvements and retail spaces on the ground floor.

Chief executive Bill Hocking said that the build-to-rent market was a target market for Galliford Try. “The Guildford Crescent scheme is the first of a number of similar schemes we are taking on in this space and we look forward to creating fantastic new living spaces for the community in Cardiff alongside our partners," he said.

