Carol Hardingham

Carol Hardingham joins Galliford Try from Skanska, where she was sector sustainability manager. She has also previously worked for Costain.

In Galliford Try her role is to manage the company’s environmental performance.

Targets include net zero carbon across its own operations by 2030 and across all activities by 2045. “Galliford Try has some really exciting environmental ambitions,” she said.

