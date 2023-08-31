Galliford Try appoints general manager

Russell Palmer

Russell Palmer joined Galliford Try through its acquisition of NMCN water assets in 2021.

He has been promoted from automation manager to general manager to oversee the systems integration function for Lintott Control Systems.

David Owen, managing director for water technologies at Galliford Try, said: “Russell's promotion represents a further strengthening of the water technologies management team, with local systems integration teams in Exeter, Coventry, and Norwich now reporting directly to him. This appointment will enable water technologies to further expand its business offerings.”

