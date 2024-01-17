Galliford Try names new MD

Phil Harris

Phil Harris originally joined Galliford Try with the acquisition of Miller Construction in 2014, which he had joined as bid director in 2002 and progressed to investments director through a series of promotions.

In recent years he has led the development of Galliford Try’s build-to-rent business, with the company achieving contract completion on its first private rented sector (PRS) development scheme in August 2023 – a 30-storey tower in Cardiff with 272 flats.

“The growth of our business will be primarily focused on developing further our strong pipeline of build to rent opportunities in the private rented sector and we are well placed to do so,” Phil Harris said.

“I am also looking forward to working more closely with our team delivering great services on our existing public private partnerships as well as exploring new areas where Galliford Try Investments can help bring margin enhancing opportunities to the group,” he added.

Phil Harris reports to Mark Baxter, an executive director of Galliford Try and divisional managing director of its Specialist Services Division, which includes Galliford Try Investments.

