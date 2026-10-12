New official Construction Edition colouring & activity book brings industry giants to life

Spanning 68 pages of premium content, the colouring book offers an unparalleled look into the heavy machinery that shapes our world. It features more than 50 meticulously detailed, authentic machine drawings from the world’s most legendary construction brands, including JCB, Takeuchi, Liebherr, Komatsu, Hitachi, Case, Bobcat, AUSA, Sunward and more.

"This book is more than just a collection of illustrations; it's a gateway to discovering the incredible engineering that builds our communities," said Publisher Paul Buist. "We wanted to create a high-quality, engaging experience that captures the raw power and intricate detail of these massive machines, bridging the gap between play, education, and industry appreciation.”

The heavy lifting doesn't stop at colouring. To keep young minds and adult hobbyists fully engaged, the book is packed with dynamic activity pages designed to test skills and expand machine knowledge, including:

Challenging word searches focused on industry terminology.

Clever, winding mazes to navigate through busy job sites.

Fun spot-the-difference puzzles that reward attention to detail.

In a digital age increasingly dominated by automated design, this book takes a firm stance on creative integrity. Every single page has been proudly created by human artists, completely free of AI generation, ensuring clean lines, accurate machine anatomy, and authentic artistry on every page.

Whether you are a lifelong heavy equipment fan, an industry professional looking to share your passion with family, or a parent seeking an engaging, educational activity, the Construction Edition Colouring and Activity Book is the perfect tool to spark creativity and inspire the next generation.

The Construction Edition official colouring book is available starting today at www.constructionedition.co.uk

Also see our NEW Construction Edition Oddballs underwear for men and Googlies of youngsters.. We think you’ll love them..

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