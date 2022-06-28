Galliford Try sets up process consultancy division

Mariana Gonzalez, head of process solutions

Galliford Try has appointed Mariana Gonzalez the new role of the head of process solutions.

In this role, she takes responsibility for asset performance management, advising water companies how to manage their assets.

Dr Gonzalez, who joined Galliford Try in October 2021 as part of the £1m acquisition of NMCN Water, started her career as a chemical engineer in the oil industry before moving into the water sector with Thames Water and United Utilities. Her doctoral thesis was on anaerobic digestion of sewage sludge.

Galliford Try Environment managing director Steve Slessor said: "Our environment business is one of the biggest players in the water sector, working for 10 out the 11 major water and sewage companies in the UK. As our clients look to invest in ageing asset base, where existing plant and equipment is in need of investment through building, refurbishing and maintaining assets, we are well positioned to serve their needs.”

Dr Gonzalez said that companies like Galliford Try often offer advice on reducing build costs (capital expenditure) but not always on running costs (operating expenditure).

"I am delighted to be appointed to lead this area at such an exciting time as Galliford Try rapidly moves into markets adjacent to our traditional design & build space,” she said. “We enable clients to optimise the performance of their assets thus potentially reducing Opex, realising their objectives of a lower carbon footprint and reducing pressure on Capex interventions. I look forward to working with the team to grow our activities as a vital partner of our water clients.”

