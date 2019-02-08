Galliford Try teams with SES for Leeds Carnegie subcontract

  1. Instagram
Sat February 09 2019

21 hours Galliford Try has handed SES Engineering Services the building services subcontract on the Carnegie Teaching & Research Building that it is constructing for Carnegie School of Sport, part of Leeds Beckett University.

CGI of the new Carnegie Teaching & Research Building
CGI of the new Carnegie Teaching & Research Building

The £45m building, designed by architect Sheppard Robson, is the first to be constructed on Carnegie’s Headingley campus site for more than 40 years. It will include a hypoxic laboratory, a health & wellbeing studio, an indoor 60-metre sprint track for performance training and analysis and a roof walker track and terrace.

Galliford Try won the £29.3m main construction works contract in September 2018.

Wates subsidiary SES has been appointed to design and install a full range of building services on the project, having helped Galliford Try during the bidding stages.

SES regional business director Steve Joyce said: “Having recently had the privilege of working with Galliford Try on a number of complex higher education facilities, such as the award-winning refurbishment of the University of Leeds’ world-class School of Chemical and Process Engineering, we have amassed a great deal of knowledge and experience of the sector. 

“To be involved with such an innovative building as the Carnegie Teaching & Research Building further cements our excellent working relationship with the contractor. It also presents a further opportunity for SES to demonstrate its BIM Level 2 experience to great effect.”

Galliford Try project director Sean Sweet said: “We have a successful track record of delivering innovative buildings in the higher education sector. This would not be achievable were it not for our ability to bring together such a formidable and highly experienced team of project partners, who work with us to execute logistically challenging schemes.

