Galliford Try teams with SES for Leeds Carnegie subcontract

CGI of the new Carnegie Teaching & Research Building

The £45m building, designed by architect Sheppard Robson, is the first to be constructed on Carnegie’s Headingley campus site for more than 40 years. It will include a hypoxic laboratory, a health & wellbeing studio, an indoor 60-metre sprint track for performance training and analysis and a roof walker track and terrace.

Galliford Try won the £29.3m main construction works contract in September 2018.

Wates subsidiary SES has been appointed to design and install a full range of building services on the project, having helped Galliford Try during the bidding stages.

SES regional business director Steve Joyce said: “Having recently had the privilege of working with Galliford Try on a number of complex higher education facilities, such as the award-winning refurbishment of the University of Leeds’ world-class School of Chemical and Process Engineering, we have amassed a great deal of knowledge and experience of the sector.

“To be involved with such an innovative building as the Carnegie Teaching & Research Building further cements our excellent working relationship with the contractor. It also presents a further opportunity for SES to demonstrate its BIM Level 2 experience to great effect.”

Galliford Try project director Sean Sweet said: “We have a successful track record of delivering innovative buildings in the higher education sector. This would not be achievable were it not for our ability to bring together such a formidable and highly experienced team of project partners, who work with us to execute logistically challenging schemes.